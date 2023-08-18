Insider Buying: Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) Major Shareholder Buys 20,676 Shares of Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $56,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,231,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,945.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barnwell Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

BRN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.69. 51,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,435. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 million, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.33.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Barnwell Industries’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRN. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Barnwell Industries in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

