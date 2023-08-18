Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innoviva currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.17.

INVA traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 208,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.02. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a market cap of $893.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,561,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,672,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.09 per share, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,050,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,284,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,561,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,672,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 177,000 shares of company stock worth $2,306,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Innoviva by 48.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 29,480 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Innoviva by 65.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 2.2% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 318,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $158,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

