Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,794 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.44% of Ingredion worth $29,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INGR. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Ingredion by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 3,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.70. 94,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.28. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $113.46.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 33.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $211,329.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,262.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,864 shares of company stock worth $1,170,058 over the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

