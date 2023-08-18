Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,489. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ingles Markets has a one year low of $78.32 and a one year high of $102.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.17.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 5.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Ingles Markets

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 278.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

