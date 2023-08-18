Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Infinera from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Infinera from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Shares of INFN stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $4.07. 2,385,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,354. The company has a market cap of $923.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Infinera has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $7.80.

In other news, CEO David W. Heard bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,467.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,558 shares in the company, valued at $419,476.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,467.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 43.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 999,209 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the second quarter worth $49,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 108.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,778,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 16.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,966,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 275,952 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Infinera by 5.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 377,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

