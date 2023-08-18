Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 765 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,262 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.77.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $207.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.48, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.95 and its 200 day moving average is $210.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

