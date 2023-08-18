Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,318,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kroger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,573,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,941,000 after acquiring an additional 90,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kroger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kroger by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,114 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Kroger stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.20.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

