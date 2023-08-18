Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 278,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.5% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 201,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 21.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $135.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.10 and a 200-day moving average of $134.40. The company has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,865. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

