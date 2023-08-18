Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.37 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $75.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.36.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,166 shares of company stock worth $1,454,006 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

