Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.17 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE IPG opened at $31.99 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.72.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.45%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

