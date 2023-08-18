Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

