Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 473,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 314,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $327.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.75 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 target price (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

