Immutable X (IMX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $338.99 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $338.99 million and approximately $29.46 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.
