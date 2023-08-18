IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMAX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

NYSE IMAX opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. IMAX has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.69 million. IMAX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $66,733.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,207 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in IMAX by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IMAX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

