IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Short Interest Down 6.2% in July

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,400 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 668,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAC

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IMAC stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,174,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 4.30% of IMAC as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Stock Performance

BACK stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IMAC has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16.

About IMAC

IMAC ( NASDAQ:BACK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 131.06% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

