IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $49.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.55.

IGM Biosciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.53. 28,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,587. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 84.18% and a negative net margin of 14,007.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

In other news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $711,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

