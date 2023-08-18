IDACORP (IDA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

IDACORP (NYSE: IDA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/12/2023 – IDACORP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/9/2023 – IDACORP had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $107.00 to $105.00.

8/4/2023 – IDACORP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2023 – IDACORP had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $108.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – IDACORP had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $107.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $94.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $115.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.13.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $413.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.32 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 15.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

