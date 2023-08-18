ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Reaches $163.25 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $163.25 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICON has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 965,114,887 coins and its circulating supply is 965,114,964 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 965,077,433.2927976. The last known price of ICON is 0.18568437 USD and is down -4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $4,892,216.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.