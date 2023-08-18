Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Icahn Enterprises from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

Icahn Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ IEP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 708,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.08%.

Institutional Trading of Icahn Enterprises

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icahn Carl C boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 334,494,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,710,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,417,000 after purchasing an additional 290,199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 326,637 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 298,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 8.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Featured Articles

