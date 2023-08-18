iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on iCAD from $2.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iCAD currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

iCAD Stock Performance

Shares of ICAD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 318,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. iCAD has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.97.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 51.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCAD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iCAD during the second quarter worth $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iCAD during the second quarter worth $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in iCAD during the second quarter worth $52,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in iCAD by 149.1% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 44,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iCAD by 26.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.

