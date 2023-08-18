HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of HCM stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.25. 77,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,162. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 286,610 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in HUTCHMED by 70.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,838,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,602,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

