H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$14.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.17.
About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
