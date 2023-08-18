H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.530-3.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.10-$4.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 191.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in H&R Block by 109.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in H&R Block by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth $144,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

