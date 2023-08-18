Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stake Cut by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,440,000 after purchasing an additional 245,610 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HZNP. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.82. 386,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $113.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.99.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

Featured Articles

