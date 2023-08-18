Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock Position Lifted by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Horizon Bancorp worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 94,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 29.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HBNC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 54,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,341. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.03 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

