Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HON traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,620. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $123.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.15 and its 200 day moving average is $195.47.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.