Home Reit (LON:HOME) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.74

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 38.74 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.49). Home Reit shares last traded at GBX 38.05 ($0.48), with a volume of 622,766 shares.
Home Reit Stock Down 1.8 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 38.74. The company has a market capitalization of £300.81 million, a PE ratio of 345.91 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 45.92.
Home Reit Company Profile
Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.
