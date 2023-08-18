Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.52-$15.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.53 billion-$154.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.28 billion.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $338.18.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $327.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.67. The company has a market capitalization of $329.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 30,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

