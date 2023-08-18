Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Holley from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Holley from $6.25 to $8.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Holley in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Holley from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of Holley stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $724.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Holley had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,173,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,795,469.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,367 shares of company stock valued at $22,282. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after buying an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Holley by 38.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 801,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Holley by 360.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 569,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Holley by 13.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after buying an additional 405,570 shares during the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

