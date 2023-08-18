HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Director Jack A. Olmstead Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) Director Jack A. Olmstead purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,738.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HireQuest Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of HQI stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. HireQuest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $254.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest in the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of HireQuest by 149,900.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of HireQuest by 6,108.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in HireQuest in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on HireQuest from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

