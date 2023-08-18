HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Director Jack A. Olmstead Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) Director Jack A. Olmstead purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,738.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
HireQuest Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of HQI stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. HireQuest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $254.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
HireQuest Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 28.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on HireQuest from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on HQI
HireQuest Company Profile
HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HireQuest
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Computer Stocks To Buy On The PC Pullback
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- BurgerFi Is The Premium Burger Stock, Selling At A Discount
Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.