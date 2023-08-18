Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Himax Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Himax Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.15. 941,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,257. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.60 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,208,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,785,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 377,264 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 338,511 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,553,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 71,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 351,807 shares during the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

