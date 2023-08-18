HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $147.09

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.09 ($1.87) and traded as low as GBX 123.90 ($1.57). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 124 ($1.57), with a volume of 2,075,849 shares trading hands.
HICL Infrastructure Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 712.94 and a beta of 0.21.
HICL Infrastructure Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 4,705.88%.
Insider Activity
About HICL Infrastructure
HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.
