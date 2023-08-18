Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.80.

NYSE HT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 286,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,868. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

