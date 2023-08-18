Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.75

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 18988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Hengan International Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.4584 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.02%.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.