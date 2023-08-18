Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MOMO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hello Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hello Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Hello Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hello Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Hello Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOMO traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $9.47. 2,220,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,668. Hello Group has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.80 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hello Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,688,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hello Group by 276.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hello Group by 411.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,547,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hello Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hello Group by 258.7% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,624 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Further Reading

