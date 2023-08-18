Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HSII. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, August 7th.

HSII stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 126,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,388. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $545.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.82. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $35.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 11.7% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 354.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 26.1% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

