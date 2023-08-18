Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HTLF. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of HTLF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.49. 139,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,603. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.05. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 11.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,171,000 after buying an additional 66,625 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 299.5% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 158,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

