Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 369,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,191. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $919.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $418.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

