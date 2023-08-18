Head-To-Head Contrast: Fisker (NYSE:FSR) & REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Fisker has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -39,127.70% -109.16% -33.72% REE Automotive N/A -62.96% -52.30%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 3 2 4 0 2.11 REE Automotive 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fisker and REE Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Fisker currently has a consensus target price of $9.56, indicating a potential upside of 72.79%. REE Automotive has a consensus target price of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 1,878.71%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Fisker.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fisker and REE Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $340,000.00 5,366.56 -$547.50 million ($1.66) -3.33 REE Automotive $10,000.00 5,999.43 -$107.42 million ($0.39) -0.47

REE Automotive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REE Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

REE Automotive beats Fisker on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform. It provides P7 EV Modular Platform designed for commercial delivery vehicles and walk-in vans; and Proxima Powered by REE, a class 5 fully drive-by-wire walk-in step van, which comprises EAVX and Morgan Olson body paired with REE's fully-flat modular P7 chassis and x-by-wire technology, which includes improved aerodynamics, enhanced driver ergonomics, driver visibility and safety, and enhanced maneuverability. Further, the company provides P7-B Box Truck, a class 3 box truck built on a P7 cab chassis with REE's all-wheel drive and all-wheel steer for vehicle control, handling, and safety in adverse conditions. It serves original equipment manufacturer, delivery and logistic fleets, dealers, e-commerce retailers, new mobility players, MaaS providers, and autonomous drive companies. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

