Head to Head Comparison: Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) & Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB)

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Science Applications International and Web Blockchain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 4.20% 25.68% 7.60% Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Science Applications International has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

77.1% of Science Applications International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Science Applications International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Science Applications International and Web Blockchain Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 1 4 1 0 2.00 Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Science Applications International currently has a consensus price target of $113.29, suggesting a potential downside of 2.54%. Given Science Applications International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than Web Blockchain Media.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Science Applications International and Web Blockchain Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $7.70 billion 0.81 $300.00 million $5.88 19.77 Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Web Blockchain Media.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Web Blockchain Media on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; Department of Defense agencies; National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; Department of Justice; Department of Homeland Security; and various intelligence community agencies, as well as U.S. federal civilian agencies. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Web Blockchain Media

(Get Free Report)

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.