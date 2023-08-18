H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on H&E Equipment Services
H&E Equipment Services Price Performance
H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $360.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.
H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.
About H&E Equipment Services
H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than H&E Equipment Services
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.