H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 144,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,534. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $26.94 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.07.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $360.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.