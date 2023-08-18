HC Wainwright Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWRK)

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MetaWorks Platforms in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MetaWorks Platforms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Get MetaWorks Platforms alerts:

MetaWorks Platforms Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MWRK opened at $0.07 on Friday. MetaWorks Platforms has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.18.

About MetaWorks Platforms

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetaWorks Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetaWorks Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.