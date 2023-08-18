HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $326.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.76.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.36% and a negative net margin of 176.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 786.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

