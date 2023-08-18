HC Wainwright Cuts Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Price Target to $1.00

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of PHUN opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 9.92. Phunware has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative net margin of 167.18% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phunware will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Phunware by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

