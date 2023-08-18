HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Splash Beverage Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 226.21% and a negative net margin of 100.74%.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

SBEV stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Splash Beverage Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 43,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

