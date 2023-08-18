Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial raised Hawkins from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Hawkins Price Performance

HWKN stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.12. 143,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,406. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $251.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

