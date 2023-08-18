Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Given New $8.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

Hawaiian stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $9.13. 189,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $706.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hawaiian

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,908.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,682,000 after acquiring an additional 178,095 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 50.1% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,167,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,920,000 after buying an additional 2,392,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,051,000 after buying an additional 185,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hawaiian by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 259,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

