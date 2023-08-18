Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.82.

HAS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.76. The company had a trading volume of 760,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,432. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.61.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -151.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 49.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 31.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Hasbro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hasbro by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hasbro by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after buying an additional 115,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

