Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.63

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.63 and last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 139412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a current ratio of 20.65.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 282.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

