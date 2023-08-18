Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,710,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 10,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 13.1 %

HASI stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 282.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,641 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,727 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 328.9% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,377,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,439 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,018,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,457,000 after purchasing an additional 956,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,888,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading

